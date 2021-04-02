Truist Securiti Weighs in on The Macerich Company’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:MAC)

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of The Macerich in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist Securiti analyst K. Kim now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.90 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.16. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for The Macerich’s FY2022 earnings at $1.91 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.97 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.01 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.72). The Macerich had a negative return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 1.55%.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Macerich from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist increased their price target on shares of The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of The Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $10.32.

Shares of The Macerich stock opened at $11.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The Macerich has a 1 year low of $4.54 and a 1 year high of $25.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.99 and a beta of 2.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. The Macerich’s payout ratio is currently 16.95%.

In related news, major shareholder Teachers Pension Plan Ontario sold 24,562,964 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $497,400,021.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The Macerich by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,011,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,190,000 after buying an additional 2,925,851 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in The Macerich by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 501,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,346,000 after buying an additional 69,881 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in The Macerich by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 40,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 18,267 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in The Macerich in the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Macerich in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,775,000. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

