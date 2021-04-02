Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.60.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TRUP shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Trupanion from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Trupanion from $85.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

NASDAQ:TRUP opened at $78.38 on Friday. Trupanion has a 1 year low of $23.80 and a 1 year high of $126.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,959.01 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.08 and a 200-day moving average of $96.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The business had revenue of $142.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trupanion will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Tricia Plouf sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total value of $131,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,575,710.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 97,118 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.66, for a total value of $9,775,897.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 453,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,613,676.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 166,642 shares of company stock valued at $17,141,614 in the last quarter. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Trupanion by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trupanion in the 4th quarter worth about $553,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Trupanion in the 4th quarter worth about $3,618,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Trupanion by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 36,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,317,000 after acquiring an additional 5,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trupanion in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 89.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians. The company was formerly known as Vetinsurance International, Inc changed its name to Trupanion, Inc in 2013.

