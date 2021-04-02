TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TRUSTCO BANK CORP. (NY) is a one bank holding company, engaged through its subsidiary, in general banking. “

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered TrustCo Bank Corp NY from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

Shares of TRST opened at $7.46 on Tuesday. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 52-week low of $4.75 and a 52-week high of $7.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.43. The firm has a market cap of $719.39 million, a PE ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.20.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 26.28%. The firm had revenue of $43.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.068 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio is 45.00%.

In other news, Director Kimberly Adams Russell acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.10 per share, for a total transaction of $35,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the third quarter worth $99,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 42.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,923 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 7,388 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company is primarily involved in accepting deposits, and making loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

