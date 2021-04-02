TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) by 168.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,633 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 16,095 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TRST. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,923 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 7,388 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 215,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 359,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 19,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 100,632 shares of the bank’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 17,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kimberly Adams Russell purchased 5,000 shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.10 per share, with a total value of $35,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $85,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:TRST opened at $7.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.43. The company has a market cap of $719.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.20. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 52 week low of $4.75 and a 52 week high of $7.95.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 26.28% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $43.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.068 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.00%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TRST. Piper Sandler lowered shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company is primarily involved in accepting deposits, and making loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

