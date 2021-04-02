Tryg A/S (OTCMKTS:TGVSF) Short Interest Update

Tryg A/S (OTCMKTS:TGVSF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,142,100 shares, an increase of 37.2% from the February 28th total of 832,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TGVSF. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Tryg A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Tryg A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TGVSF opened at $28.75 on Friday. Tryg A/S has a one year low of $26.99 and a one year high of $30.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.75 and a 200-day moving average of $29.59.

Tryg A/S, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services for private and corporate customers, and small and medium sized businesses in Denmark, Norway, and Sweden. The company operates through Private, Commercial, Corporate, and Sweden segments. It provides car, contents, house, accident, travel, motorcycles, pet, health, property, liability, transportation, group life, and boat insurance products, as well as fire and content, and worker compensation insurance products.

