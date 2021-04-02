Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Acquires New Stake in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GH. FMR LLC increased its position in Guardant Health by 28.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 464,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,636,000 after acquiring an additional 102,483 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Guardant Health by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,513,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Guardant Health by 10.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Guardant Health by 1,163.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 48,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,139,000 after buying an additional 44,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Guardant Health by 0.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 64,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,174,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

GH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Guardant Health from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Guardant Health from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Guardant Health from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Guardant Health from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Guardant Health from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Guardant Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.09.

In other news, Director Ian T. Clark sold 2,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.23, for a total value of $347,628.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,643.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Amirali Talasaz sold 6,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.46, for a total value of $1,114,025.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 973,209 shares of company stock valued at $155,498,370. 13.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Guardant Health stock opened at $156.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $150.46 and a 200 day moving average of $130.95. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.15 and a 12 month high of $181.07. The firm has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a PE ratio of -82.19 and a beta of 0.57.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.50). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 67.14% and a negative return on equity of 19.22%. The firm had revenue of $78.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

