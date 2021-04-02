Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Boosts Position in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 195.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 30,546 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FOLD. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 86.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 6,808 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 34.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 6,155 shares during the period.

FOLD stock opened at $10.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 5.10. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.73 and a 1-year high of $25.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 1.57.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 73.81% and a negative net margin of 120.18%. The business had revenue of $70.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.50 million. As a group, analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FOLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Amicus Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $27.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amicus Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.75.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total transaction of $236,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 858,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,248,263.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 7,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total transaction of $79,047.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 829,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,530,656.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,696 shares of company stock worth $2,280,138 in the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to treat a range of rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting Phase 3 (ATB200-03) clinical study of AT-GAA for Pompe disease.

