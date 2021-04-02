Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Invests $933,000 in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 27,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $933,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MLHR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Herman Miller in the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Herman Miller by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Herman Miller by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Herman Miller in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Herman Miller in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. 78.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Herman Miller alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MLHR opened at $41.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -209.15 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Herman Miller, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.79 and a 1 year high of $44.88.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. Herman Miller had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 23.25%. The business had revenue of $590.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 27th will be given a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%.

Herman Miller Profile

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services worldwide. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, and Resolve names.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Herman Miller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herman Miller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.