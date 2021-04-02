Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases 12,815 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 144.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,683 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,815 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in Hormel Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods stock opened at $47.60 on Friday. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52 week low of $43.45 and a 52 week high of $52.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -0.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.06.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is currently 59.04%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Argus cut Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Hormel Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Gary Jamison sold 6,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $302,787.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,777 shares in the company, valued at $568,004.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Glenn R. Leitch sold 87,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total transaction of $4,143,810.00. Insiders have sold 125,678 shares of company stock valued at $5,967,454 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

