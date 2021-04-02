Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Takes $1.11 Million Position in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 25,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tiger Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in 1Life Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $171,545,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,557,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,672,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609,630 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in 1Life Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $69,947,000. 12 West Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,698,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,742,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,695,000 after buying an additional 1,019,623 shares during the period. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director David P. Kennedy sold 8,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $332,943.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amir Dan Rubin sold 255,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.57, for a total transaction of $10,600,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 414,931 shares in the company, valued at $17,248,681.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 928,196 shares of company stock valued at $40,742,737.

1Life Healthcare stock opened at $41.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 7.40 and a quick ratio of 7.35. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.07 and a 1-year high of $59.82.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08. 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 32.15% and a negative net margin of 29.78%. Equities analysts expect that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on ONEM. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $42.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.43.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

