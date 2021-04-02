Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Takes $898,000 Position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of The Timken by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Timken in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,182,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of The Timken by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,322,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,320,000 after acquiring an additional 513,687 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Timken in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Timken in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $862,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TKR opened at $82.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.35. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.77. The Timken Company has a 12 month low of $28.26 and a 12 month high of $87.92.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $891.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.21 million. The Timken had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This is a boost from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The Timken’s payout ratio is currently 25.22%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI downgraded The Timken to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Timken from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on The Timken from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on The Timken in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on The Timken from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Timken currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.14.

In other news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 23,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $1,764,755.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,388 shares in the company, valued at $23,754,411.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 57,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.84, for a total value of $4,225,198.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 244,080 shares in the company, valued at $18,022,867.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,987 shares of company stock worth $6,549,199. 11.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

