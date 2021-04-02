Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Trims Stock Position in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lessened its holdings in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 471 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Avista were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVA. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Avista by 243.4% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Avista in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Avista in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Avista by 59.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Avista in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. 81.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Avista news, VP Bryan Alden Cox sold 2,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $82,671.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,675.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David J. Meyer sold 1,522 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total transaction of $72,919.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,571.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,988 shares of company stock worth $1,526,389 over the last 90 days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Avista from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Sidoti reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Avista in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avista from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

AVA stock opened at $47.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Avista Co. has a 52 week low of $32.26 and a 52 week high of $49.14.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $380.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.60 million. Avista had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 6.19%. On average, analysts expect that Avista Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.423 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Avista’s payout ratio is presently 97.13%.

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

