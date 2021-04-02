Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Acquired by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 669.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TWLO. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 553.3% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Twilio alerts:

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $352.04 on Friday. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.25 and a fifty-two week high of $457.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.96 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $376.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $334.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 10.94 and a current ratio of 10.94.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.55. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. The business had revenue of $548.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.64 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TWLO shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Twilio from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Twilio from $360.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered Twilio from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Northland Securities increased their target price on Twilio from $390.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Twilio from $385.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $442.36.

In other Twilio news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $577,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.49, for a total value of $1,081,955.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 218,042 shares of company stock valued at $85,151,053 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.