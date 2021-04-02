Twinbeech Capital LP Acquires Shares of 13,028 Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,028 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. THB Asset Management increased its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 41,276 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,026 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 10,080 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 170,777 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,751 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LPX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Stephens raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

In other news, SVP Michael Sims sold 12,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $621,964.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 83,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,050,865.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,268,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,923 shares of company stock worth $876,686. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LPX opened at $56.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.70. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $13.41 and a twelve month high of $56.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.47. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.23 and a beta of 1.82.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The building manufacturing company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.27. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The firm had revenue of $860.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This is a positive change from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 172.97%.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

