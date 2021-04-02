Twinbeech Capital LP Buys New Holdings in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PAG. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 8.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 81,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 6,436 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 26.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 33.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 88,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,239,000 after purchasing an additional 22,259 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 327.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 66,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 50,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the third quarter worth about $3,975,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE PAG opened at $80.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.50. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.61. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.47 and a 12-month high of $85.56.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.58%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens boosted their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Penske Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.20.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

Recommended Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.