Twinbeech Capital LP Buys Shares of 5,952 Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hazelview Securities Inc. raised its position in Welltower by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Hazelview Securities Inc. now owns 542,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,432,000 after purchasing an additional 54,023 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Welltower by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 351,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,723,000 after purchasing an additional 21,440 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at about $871,000. UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new position in Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,342,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter worth about $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WELL shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Welltower from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Welltower from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Welltower from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.50.

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $73.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.08 and a 12-month high of $76.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.49 and its 200 day moving average is $63.12.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.65%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

