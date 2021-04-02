Twinbeech Capital LP Has $312,000 Stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Twinbeech Capital LP grew its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) by 112.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,493 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 307,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 43,410 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 201.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 202,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 135,670 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 343,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $396,000.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IRWD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.17.

In related news, Director Alexander J. Denner purchased 344,900 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.60 per share, for a total transaction of $3,311,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,302.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander J. Denner purchased 505,100 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.20 per share, with a total value of $4,646,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,164.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,600,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,552,210. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ IRWD opened at $10.88 on Friday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.63 and a 1-year high of $12.55. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 13.17, a quick ratio of 13.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.69.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 27.77% and a negative return on equity of 240.80%. The company had revenue of $116.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

