Twinbeech Capital LP Makes New $337,000 Investment in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 558 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Alleghany during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alleghany in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 215.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Alleghany from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alleghany from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $634.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Alleghany from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Y opened at $636.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $631.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $592.32. The company has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.57 and a beta of 0.67. Alleghany Co. has a 52 week low of $434.53 and a 52 week high of $663.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $1.73. Alleghany had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($6.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Alleghany Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alleghany

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates its through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

