Twinbeech Capital LP Purchases New Shares in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 4,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the 4th quarter valued at $2,424,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 176,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,679,000 after buying an additional 79,883 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in LGI Homes in the 4th quarter worth about $301,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in LGI Homes by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 90,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in LGI Homes by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

In other LGI Homes news, VP Jack Anthony Lipar sold 3,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.58, for a total value of $434,448.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,252,486.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Duncan S. Gage purchased 697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $137.55 per share, with a total value of $95,872.35. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,913,847.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,092 shares of company stock worth $10,099,846. 12.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LGIH shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on LGI Homes in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on LGI Homes in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on LGI Homes in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LGI Homes has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.86.

NASDAQ LGIH opened at $153.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $129.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.04. LGI Homes, Inc. has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $154.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 12.91.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.94 by $1.24. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $897.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of December 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia, Virginia, and Pennsylvania.

