Twinbeech Capital LP Purchases Shares of 1,905 Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSGS. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,234,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter valued at about $322,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter valued at about $469,000. 70.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSGS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $224.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.89.

NYSE:MSGS opened at $183.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $190.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.65. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 52 week low of $140.15 and a 52 week high of $251.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.65 and a beta of 1.00.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.46) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $28.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 95.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post -5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Madison Square Garden Sports

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its portfolio of assets include the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League; two development league teams, including the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League; Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise; and esports teams.

