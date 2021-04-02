Twinbeech Capital LP Purchases Shares of 6,324 Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SRCL. First Horizon Corp increased its stake in shares of Stericycle by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Stericycle by 42.7% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Stericycle during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stericycle during the fourth quarter worth $101,000.

Get Stericycle alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SRCL opened at $68.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.74. Stericycle, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.08 and a 1 year high of $79.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of -19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $655.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.48 million. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 11.53% and a positive return on equity of 9.42%. On average, equities analysts expect that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

Read More: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.