Twinbeech Capital LP Takes $373,000 Position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCO. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Patterson Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Patterson Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Patterson Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. 86.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Donald Zurbay sold 6,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $205,191.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jody H. Feragen sold 10,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total value of $330,007.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,952.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PDCO opened at $32.06 on Friday. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.93 and a fifty-two week high of $36.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.88 and a 200-day moving average of $29.57.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. Patterson Companies had a positive return on equity of 17.57% and a negative net margin of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is currently 67.10%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PDCO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on Patterson Companies from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Patterson Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.43.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

