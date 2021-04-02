Twinbeech Capital LP Takes Position in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,064 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 1,543.5% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 756 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 800 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

NASDAQ STX opened at $78.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Seagate Technology plc has a 12-month low of $43.53 and a 12-month high of $78.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The data storage provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.16. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 65.10%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.64%.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Stephanie Tilenius sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total value of $541,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,293.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 132,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $7,967,587.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,285,260 shares of company stock worth $139,357,209 in the last ninety days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Argus upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Cowen raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seagate Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.46.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.