Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,580,000 shares, a growth of 39.8% from the February 28th total of 2,560,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 985,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

In other Twist Bioscience news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.41, for a total transaction of $4,008,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,080,566.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.88, for a total transaction of $333,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 433,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,275,060.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,027 shares of company stock worth $26,406,640 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Twist Bioscience by 1,743.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 846,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,613,000 after buying an additional 800,661 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 153.1% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 751,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,145,000 after acquiring an additional 454,483 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Twist Bioscience by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,499,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,375,000 after purchasing an additional 370,176 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 970,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,189,000 after purchasing an additional 317,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,850,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,488,000 after purchasing an additional 234,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

TWST stock opened at $122.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.59 and a beta of 0.83. Twist Bioscience has a 52-week low of $25.72 and a 52-week high of $214.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.95.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.02. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 44.62% and a negative net margin of 155.31%. The business had revenue of $28.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.26 million. Equities research analysts expect that Twist Bioscience will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TWST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Twist Bioscience from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twist Bioscience has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.50.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

