Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) vs. Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) Financial Survey

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) and Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Ping Identity and Tyler Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ping Identity -2.36% 2.81% 2.12% Tyler Technologies 16.71% 9.91% 7.53%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Ping Identity and Tyler Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ping Identity 0 6 11 1 2.72 Tyler Technologies 0 3 7 0 2.70

Ping Identity presently has a consensus target price of $34.88, suggesting a potential upside of 54.07%. Tyler Technologies has a consensus target price of $417.00, suggesting a potential downside of 3.43%. Given Ping Identity’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ping Identity is more favorable than Tyler Technologies.

Volatility & Risk

Ping Identity has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tyler Technologies has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ping Identity and Tyler Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ping Identity $242.90 million 7.59 -$1.50 million $0.37 61.19 Tyler Technologies $1.09 billion 16.13 $146.53 million $4.16 103.80

Tyler Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Ping Identity. Ping Identity is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tyler Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.3% of Ping Identity shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.0% of Tyler Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Ping Identity shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of Tyler Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Tyler Technologies beats Ping Identity on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications. The company's platform offers solutions, such as secure single sign-on; multi-factor authentication; security control for applications and APIs, or access security; personalized and unified profile directories; data governance to control access to identity data; and artificial intelligence and machine learning powered API security. Its customers include enterprises in Fortune 100, U.S. banks, bio-pharmaceutical companies, healthcare plans, and U.S. retailers. The company was formerly known as Roaring Fork Holding, Inc. and changed its name to Ping Identity Holding Corp. in August 2019. Ping Identity Holding Corp. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc. provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools. The company also provides a suite of judicial solutions comprising court case management, court and law enforcement, prosecutor, and supervision systems to handle multi-jurisdictional county or statewide implementations, and single county systems; public safety software solutions; systems and software to automate the appraisal and assessment of real and personal property, as well as tax applications for agencies that bill and collect taxes; planning, regulatory, and maintenance software solutions for public sector agencies; software applications to enhance and automate operations involving records and document management; and data and insights solutions. In addition, it offers software as a service arrangements and electronic document filing solutions for courts and law offices; software and hardware installation, data conversion, training, product modification, and maintenance and support services; and property appraisal outsourcing services for taxing jurisdictions. The company has a strategic collaboration agreement with Amazon Web Services for cloud hosting services. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

