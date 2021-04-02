Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Acquired by Advisory Resource Group

Advisory Resource Group increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,311 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares during the quarter. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Farmers Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 64,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers increased its position in Tyson Foods by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 18,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 2,988 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after buying an additional 6,204 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 42,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,637,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,546,000 after acquiring an additional 48,681 shares during the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Stephens upgraded Tyson Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tyson Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.75.

In other news, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $82,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,338. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $385,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,934 shares in the company, valued at $995,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TSN traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.87. 1,985,831 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,312,899. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.33 and a fifty-two week high of $78.14. The firm has a market cap of $27.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $10.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.08 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 4.96%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 31.56%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

