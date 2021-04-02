U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) Price Target Raised to $15.00 at Morgan Stanley

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) had its price target upped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 26.05% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on USX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America raised shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $7.50 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.29.

NYSE:USX opened at $11.90 on Wednesday. U.S. Xpress Enterprises has a 52 week low of $2.91 and a 52 week high of $12.33. The firm has a market cap of $592.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,188.81 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.02). U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 0.08%. The business had revenue of $455.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.43 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Xpress Enterprises will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Lisa M. Pate sold 29,300 shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $353,651.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Towle & Co. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,640,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,398,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,563,000 after purchasing an additional 88,796 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 627,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 15,646 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 548,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 16,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,261,000. 37.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Company Profile

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

