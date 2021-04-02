Ube Industries (OTCMKTS:UBEOY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $11.59

Ube Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:UBEOY)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.59 and last traded at $11.59, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.59.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.14.

Ube Industries (OTCMKTS:UBEOY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ube Industries, Ltd. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

About Ube Industries (OTCMKTS:UBEOY)

Ube Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the chemicals, construction materials, and machinery businesses in Japan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Chemicals, Construction Materials, Machinery, and Others. It offers synthetic rubber, engineering plastics, caprolactam, industrial chemicals, liquefied gas, polyethylene, ammonium sulfate, polyimide, battery materials, telecommunication parts, separation membranes, fine chemicals, ceramics, phosphor products, high purity chemicals, polyurethane and related materials, aerospace materials, inorganic fiber, and high temperature paints.

