Ubex Tops One Day Trading Volume of $5.12 Million (UBEX)

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded 18.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 2nd. During the last week, Ubex has traded up 12.8% against the US dollar. Ubex has a market capitalization of $5.46 million and approximately $5.12 million worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ubex token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00012683 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 33.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $283.57 or 0.00475915 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001920 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000017 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubex Token Profile

Ubex (CRYPTO:UBEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,961,564,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,343,945,628 tokens. Ubex’s official website is www.ubex.com. Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ubex’s official message board is medium.com/ubex.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

Buying and Selling Ubex

