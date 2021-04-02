UBS Group Cuts Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Price Target to $238.00

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) had its price target cut by UBS Group from $247.00 to $238.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

RACE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Ferrari from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ferrari from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. HSBC downgraded Ferrari from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Ferrari from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $212.60.

NYSE RACE opened at $208.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $198.61 and its 200 day moving average is $203.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Ferrari has a 12 month low of $134.24 and a 12 month high of $233.66. The stock has a market cap of $38.43 billion, a PE ratio of 66.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.24. Ferrari had a return on equity of 34.85% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RACE. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ferrari in the 4th quarter valued at $439,841,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Ferrari by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,996,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,620,000 after acquiring an additional 322,796 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Ferrari in the 4th quarter valued at $65,071,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ferrari by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,800,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,361,000 after acquiring an additional 240,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Ferrari by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 527,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,137,000 after acquiring an additional 170,747 shares during the last quarter. 32.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

