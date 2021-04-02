UBS Oconnor LLC Acquires New Position in KINS Technology Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:KINZU)

UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new position in shares of KINS Technology Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:KINZU) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 273,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,817,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in KINS Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth about $3,087,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KINS Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,544,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in KINS Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,580,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in KINS Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,624,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in KINS Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,903,000.

KINZU stock opened at $10.15 on Friday. KINS Technology Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.05 and a 12 month high of $11.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.57.

KINS Technology Group Profile

KINS Technology Group Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

