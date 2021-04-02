UBS Oconnor LLC Buys New Holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 68,823 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,692,000. UBS Oconnor LLC owned 0.09% of MasTec as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTZ. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MasTec in the 3rd quarter valued at about $485,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in MasTec by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 89,266 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,539,000 after acquiring an additional 36,160 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 29.1% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 30,191 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 6,810 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 2.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 367,072 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,490,000 after purchasing an additional 10,362 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MasTec during the third quarter worth approximately $227,000. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other MasTec news, EVP Cardenas Alberto De sold 19,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total value of $1,773,706.68. Also, CFO George Pita sold 30,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $2,404,562.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 175,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,037,543.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,906 shares of company stock worth $9,787,688 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTZ opened at $94.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.49. MasTec, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.77 and a 1 year high of $99.38.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.13. MasTec had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 18.75%. As a group, analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of MasTec from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of MasTec from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of MasTec from $58.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of MasTec from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of MasTec from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.83.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

