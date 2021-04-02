UBS Oconnor LLC Buys New Position in Ackrell SPAC Partners I Co. (OTCMKTS:ACKIU)

UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new position in Ackrell SPAC Partners I Co. (OTCMKTS:ACKIU) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 296,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,052,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACKIU. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in shares of Ackrell SPAC Partners I during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,914,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ackrell SPAC Partners I in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,263,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Ackrell SPAC Partners I during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,660,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Ackrell SPAC Partners I during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,544,000. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ackrell SPAC Partners I in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,029,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ACKIU opened at $10.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.42. Ackrell SPAC Partners I Co. has a one year low of $10.08 and a one year high of $11.00.

Ackrell SPAC Partners I Profile

Ackrell SPAC Partners I Co, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, and other similar business combination. The company was formerly known as Able Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Ackrell SPAC Partners I Co in September 2019.

