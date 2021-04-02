UBS Oconnor LLC Invests $1.92 Million in DD3 Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:DDMXU)

UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new stake in DD3 Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:DDMXU) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 182,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,916,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of DD3 Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $630,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in DD3 Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth $721,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in DD3 Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth $1,082,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in DD3 Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at $3,937,000. Finally, Sage Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of DD3 Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at $4,200,000.

DD3 Acquisition Corp. II stock opened at $10.28 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.74. DD3 Acquisition Corp. II has a 1 year low of $10.08 and a 1 year high of $11.68.

DD3 Acquisition Corp. II Profile

DD3 Acquisition Corp. II intends to enter into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

