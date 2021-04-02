UBS Oconnor LLC Invests $976,000 in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Marriott International by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. grew its stake in Marriott International by 155.5% in the 4th quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. now owns 233,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,810,000 after buying an additional 142,148 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at $3,902,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

In other Marriott International news, Director George Munoz sold 8,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.29, for a total transaction of $1,358,785.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,133.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 6,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total transaction of $903,261.90. Over the last three months, insiders sold 69,793 shares of company stock valued at $10,818,947. 12.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MAR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Marriott International from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.32.

Shares of MAR stock opened at $148.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $48.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 279.76 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $144.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.82. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.00 and a fifty-two week high of $159.98.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Marriott International had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 188.71%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.