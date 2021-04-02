UBS Oconnor LLC Lowers Stake in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

UBS Oconnor LLC lowered its stake in shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 106,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $4,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 23,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 89,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of LTC Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

Get LTC Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE LTC opened at $43.14 on Friday. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.15 and a 1 year high of $44.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.23 and a 200 day moving average of $38.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 10.28 and a quick ratio of 10.28.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). LTC Properties had a net margin of 56.46% and a return on equity of 11.41%. Research analysts expect that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is 74.03%.

Several research firms recently commented on LTC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of LTC Properties from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of LTC Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Capital One Financial lowered shares of LTC Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of LTC Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.57.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC).

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.