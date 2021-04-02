UDG Healthcare (LON:UDG) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $771.23

Shares of UDG Healthcare plc (LON:UDG) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 771.23 ($10.08) and traded as high as GBX 799.50 ($10.45). UDG Healthcare shares last traded at GBX 785.50 ($10.26), with a volume of 334,990 shares.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 781.44 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 771.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.71, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.64.

In other news, insider Myles Lee purchased 5,000 shares of UDG Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 772 ($10.09) per share, for a total transaction of £38,600 ($50,431.15). Also, insider Shane Cooke acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 762 ($9.96) per share, with a total value of £95,250 ($124,444.73).

About UDG Healthcare (LON:UDG)

UDG Healthcare plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advisory, communication, commercial, clinical, and packaging services in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ashfield and Sharp. The Ashfield segment offers commercialization services for the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry in the areas of advisory, communications, and commercial and clinical services.

