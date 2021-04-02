Ultra Market Cap Tops $181.40 Million (UOS)

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 1st. Over the last week, Ultra has traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $181.40 million and approximately $3.27 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ultra coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.64 or 0.00001070 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59,933.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $562.02 or 0.00937737 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $231.06 or 0.00385526 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.93 or 0.00051610 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001993 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00014324 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000590 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001329 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Ultra Profile

UOS is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,792,126 coins. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io.

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

Buying and Selling Ultra

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

