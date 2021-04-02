UMA Financial Services Inc. Buys New Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 12,279 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. National Pension Service grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 3,101,789 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $42,401,000 after buying an additional 154,450 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 15,193 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 4,419 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,154 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,470,318 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,100,000 after buying an additional 227,116 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 107,591 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 12,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

KMI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (down from $16.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.59.

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $16.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 336.80, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.65 and its 200 day moving average is $14.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.45 and a 52-week high of $17.97.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 110.53%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

