UMA Financial Services Inc. Invests $181,000 in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 12,279 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 3,101,789 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $42,401,000 after acquiring an additional 154,450 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 15,193 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 4,419 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,154 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,470,318 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,100,000 after buying an additional 227,116 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 107,591 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 12,205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

KMI stock opened at $16.84 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $11.45 and a one year high of $17.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $38.13 billion, a PE ratio of 336.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.53%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KMI shares. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.59.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

