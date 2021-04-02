Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) Short Interest Down 16.8% in March

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,382,700 shares, a decline of 16.8% from the February 28th total of 2,863,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,166.1 days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UNBLF shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. HSBC downgraded Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. UBS Group upgraded Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a report on Friday, February 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.33. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield has a 52 week low of $34.48 and a 52 week high of $88.48.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield Company Profile

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is the premier global developer and operator of Flagship Destinations, with a portfolio valued at Â58.3 Bn as at September 30, 2020, of which 86% in retail, 7% in offices, 5% in convention & exhibition venues and 2% in services. Currently, the Group owns and operates 89 shopping centres, including 55 Flagships in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States.

