UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 7.30-7.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.793-1.803 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.8 billion.

UNF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $248.00 price target (up previously from $240.00) on shares of UniFirst in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UniFirst from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, UniFirst currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $205.67.

Shares of UNF stock opened at $224.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 33.09 and a beta of 1.03. UniFirst has a 1 year low of $132.60 and a 1 year high of $258.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.91.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The textile maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.03. UniFirst had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 7.48%. Equities research analysts expect that UniFirst will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. UniFirst’s payout ratio is currently 14.03%.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

