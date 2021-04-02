Uniper (ETR:UN01) PT Set at €30.00 by Independent Research

Uniper (ETR:UN01) received a €30.00 ($35.29) target price from investment analysts at Independent Research in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 3.78% from the company’s previous close.

UN01 has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.50 ($27.65) target price on shares of Uniper and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Nord/LB set a €29.00 ($34.12) price objective on shares of Uniper and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Barclays set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on Uniper and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on shares of Uniper and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on Uniper and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €27.65 ($32.52).

UN01 opened at €31.18 ($36.68) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion and a PE ratio of 28.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €30.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is €28.73. Uniper has a 1 year low of €21.14 ($24.87) and a 1 year high of €31.94 ($37.58). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.58, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in European Generation, Global Commodities, and International Power Generation segments. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

