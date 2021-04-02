United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Decreases Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 984 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $4,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. American Research & Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 180.7% in the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mark J. Kington purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.29 per share, with a total value of $138,580.00. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of D stock opened at $75.72 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.85 and a 12 month high of $87.34. The stock has a market cap of $61.03 billion, a PE ratio of -3,786.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.22.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.43%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.29.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

