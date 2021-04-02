United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $3.57 Million Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC decreased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 164,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,196 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $129,000.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.65 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.85 and a 1 year high of $21.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.77.

