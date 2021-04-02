United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $4.90 Million Position in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ) by 56.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 179,168 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,904 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned about 0.47% of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF worth $4,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RVW Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 840,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,000,000 after acquiring an additional 147,964 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 698,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,127,000 after purchasing an additional 187,441 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co of Kansas raised its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 455,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,352,000 after purchasing an additional 22,487 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 247,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,780,000 after buying an additional 18,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $4,412,000.

NYSEARCA IBDQ opened at $26.82 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.14. iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF has a 1 year low of $24.58 and a 1 year high of $27.41.

