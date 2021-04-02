United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Purchases 3,000 Shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 149,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $5,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the third quarter worth about $34,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in AllianceBernstein by 193.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.75% of the company’s stock.

AB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (down from $41.00) on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (down previously from $41.00) on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AllianceBernstein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of AllianceBernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

NYSE AB opened at $40.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.51. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 52-week low of $16.88 and a 52-week high of $42.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.84.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $879.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.80 million. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 17.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.48%. This is a positive change from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is 153.97%.

In other AllianceBernstein news, insider Laurence E. Cranch sold 9,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total value of $345,197.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

