United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Raises Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 77.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 117,504 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,186 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $4,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 181.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 58.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Kraft Heinz alerts:

KHC opened at $40.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.92 and its 200-day moving average is $33.78. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $23.36 and a 52-week high of $41.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.88 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.14%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.14.

The Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

Further Reading: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.