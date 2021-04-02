United Community Banks, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.69 Per Share (NASDAQ:UCBI)

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for United Community Banks in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.68. DA Davidson also issued estimates for United Community Banks’ FY2021 earnings at $2.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United Community Banks in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.30.

NASDAQ UCBI opened at $34.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.32. United Community Banks has a one year low of $14.95 and a one year high of $36.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.18.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 22.36%. The business had revenue of $186.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is 31.93%.

In related news, CAO Alan H. Kumler sold 1,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $52,416.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $733,568. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 186,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,151,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,054,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of United Community Banks by 9.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 71,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 6,171 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 442,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,580,000 after purchasing an additional 108,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of United Community Banks by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 186,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,305,000 after purchasing an additional 8,490 shares during the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, time, and other deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, residential mortgage and construction, consumer direct loans, and indirect auto loans, as well as home equity lines of credits.

