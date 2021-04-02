Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UNITY Biotechnology Inc. develops therapeutics which prevents, halts and reverses various diseases. The company’s product portfolio includes UBX101, is designed to treat musculoskeletal disease with an initial focus on osteoarthritis. UNITY Biotechnology Inc. is based in California, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on UBX. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Unity Biotechnology from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup cut shares of Unity Biotechnology from a neutral rating to a sell rating and raised their price target for the company from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.21.

UBX stock opened at $6.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $344.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 0.36. Unity Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $2.72 and a 12 month high of $15.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.60.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.10. As a group, analysts anticipate that Unity Biotechnology will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UBX. FMR LLC raised its stake in Unity Biotechnology by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,551,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,913,000 after acquiring an additional 700,500 shares in the last quarter. Founders Fund V Management LLC acquired a new position in Unity Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at $2,577,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new position in Unity Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at $1,024,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Unity Biotechnology by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,881,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,100,000 after purchasing an additional 179,028 shares during the period. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Unity Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at $865,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.21% of the company’s stock.

Unity Biotechnology Company Profile

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 that is in Phase II clinical trial for musculoskeletal/ osteoarthritis disease, as well as Phase Ib clinical trial for moderate-to-severe osteoarthritis of the knee; UBX1325, which is Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; and UBX1967 for the treatment of ophthalmologic diseases.

